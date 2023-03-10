ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Richard Valencia Buys 1,000,000 Shares

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Rating) insider Richard Valencia purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,000.00 ($42,953.02).

Richard Valencia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Richard Valencia 10,000,000 shares of ImpediMed stock.

ImpediMed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.47.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema and fluid status monitoring of heart failure patients; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

