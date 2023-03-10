IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 8,624,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,851,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.