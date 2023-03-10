IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 3,239 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Envestnet worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Envestnet by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

