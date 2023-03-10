IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.