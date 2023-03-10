IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.