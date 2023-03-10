IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

