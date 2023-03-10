IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.51% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $947,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.81. 79,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.