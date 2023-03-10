Howard Grosfield Sells 5,456 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Express Stock Down 3.7 %

AXP stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.70. 5,092,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

