Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches One Day Volume of $823,038.45

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $823,038.45 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00430111 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,798.02 or 0.29072639 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

