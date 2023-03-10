Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.15. 253,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.