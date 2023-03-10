Hermez Network Price Tops $4.80 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00023772 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $175.19 million and $283,903.17 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75928505 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $245,651.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

