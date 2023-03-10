Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €65.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

HEN3 stock opened at €68.04 ($72.38) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($137.93). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

