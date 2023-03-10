Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HOT opened at GBX 1,105 ($13.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,146.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,089.36. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 942.45 ($11.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($15.51). The company has a market cap of £87.30 million, a PE ratio of -264.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Henderson Opportunities Trust
