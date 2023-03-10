Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.56

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.56 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 175.50 ($2.11). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 174.25 ($2.10), with a volume of 87,146 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.55. The company has a market cap of £226.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5,916.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

