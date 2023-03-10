Hedera Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $54.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00072250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

