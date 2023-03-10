HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Buys A$129,520.00 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Roberts purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$129,520.00 ($86,926.17).

Christopher Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Christopher Roberts purchased 40,000 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.58 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$63,200.00 ($42,416.11).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

