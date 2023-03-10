Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 172.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

