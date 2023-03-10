Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy Acquires 2,400 Shares

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Joseph Iv Kilroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.74 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

