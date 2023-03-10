HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

HCI stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 152,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,265. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

