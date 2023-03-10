HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.
HCI stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 152,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,265. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
