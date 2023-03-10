HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up to $52.69

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.69, but opened at $55.11. HCI Group shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 74,906 shares.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $509.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HCI Group by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

