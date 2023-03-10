HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

