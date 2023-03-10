HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
