HC Wainwright Increases Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $15.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 298.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OLMA stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

