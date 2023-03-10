HC Wainwright Increases Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $15.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 298.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
OLMA stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
