HC Wainwright Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $26.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of CHRS opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

