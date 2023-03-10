HC Wainwright Cuts Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Price Target to $2.00

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Asensus Surgical Stock Performance
ASXC stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 293,077 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,084.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.
