HC Wainwright Cuts Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Price Target to $2.00

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

ASXC stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 293,077 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,084.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

