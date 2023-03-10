HC Wainwright Cuts Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target to $43.00

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ACRS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

