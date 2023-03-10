Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Director Keith P. Russell Sells 10,000 Shares

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HE opened at $39.09 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

