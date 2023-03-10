Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Director Keith P. Russell Sells 10,000 Shares

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HE stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

