Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CFO Sells $229,259.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.7 %
HVT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 249,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,265. The company has a market cap of $525.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
