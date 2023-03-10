Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CFO Sells $229,259.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

HVT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 249,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,265. The company has a market cap of $525.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9,326.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

