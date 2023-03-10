Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €192.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on Hypoport in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Hypoport Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €135.80 ($144.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a market cap of $855.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €72.55 ($77.18) and a 52-week high of €389.80 ($414.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.27.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

