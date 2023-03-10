Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 960 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 960 ($11.54) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 785 ($9.44) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($14.91) to GBX 1,225 ($14.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.22 ($12.91).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 835.20 ($10.04) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 856.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,572.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,081.50 ($13.01).

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,547.17%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £39,799.35 ($47,858.77). Corporate insiders own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.