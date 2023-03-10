Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 598,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

HCDI traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 24,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,951. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

