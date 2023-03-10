Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.67

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 33513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

