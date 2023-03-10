Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Hana Microelectronics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance

Shares of Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.81. Hana Microelectronics Public has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$1.65.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

