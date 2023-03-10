Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.99 and last traded at C$35.69. 129,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 21,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.98.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.99.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

