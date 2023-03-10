Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $7,641,000.00 in Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.29. 188,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

