GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. GXChain has a market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $425.29 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004439 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.