Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 95.7% in February

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Further Reading

