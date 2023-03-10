Guggenheim Downgrades Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Energy Vault Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NRGV stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $22.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.