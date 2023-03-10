Guggenheim Downgrades Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Energy Vault Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

