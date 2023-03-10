Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $243,932.26 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,902.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Price Performance
NASDAQ GO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.