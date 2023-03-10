Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $243,932.26 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,902.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

