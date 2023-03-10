Grin Market Capitalization Tops $5.26 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $741,310.66 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,193.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00357981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00679115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00084523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00546566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

