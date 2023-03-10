Greggs’ (GRG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,712 ($32.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,640.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,265.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,378.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Greggs Increases Dividend

Greggs Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,175.44%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

