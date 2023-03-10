Greggs’ (GRG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.
Greggs Price Performance
Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,712 ($32.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,640.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,265.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,378.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Greggs Increases Dividend
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Featured Articles
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.