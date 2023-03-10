Greenline Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.