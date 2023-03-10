Greenline Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.14. 3,589,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

