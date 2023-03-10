Greenline Partners LLC Sells 132,476 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,476 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 3,959,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,773. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

