Greenline Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $637,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $1,191,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $275,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

