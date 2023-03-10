Greenline Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,753,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

