Greenline Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $420.72. The stock had a trading volume of 372,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,535. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.95.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,476. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

