Greenline Partners LLC Has $889,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 675,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

