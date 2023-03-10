Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 2.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,300 ($27.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,268. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More

