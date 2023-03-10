Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $40.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 108.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 209,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 108,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $2,524,000.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.